Correctional Officers Graduate from Training Academy in Tullahoma
Tennessee Correction Academy in Tullahoma
On Friday, (February 1, 2019) the Tennessee Department of Correction (TDOC) welcomed the next generation of correctional officers into our workforce during a graduation ceremony at the Tennessee Correction Academy in Tullahoma, Tennessee. The ceremony celebrated the hard work of 37 Correctional Officers who will be serving the citizens of Tennessee by working in prisons across the state.
During their weeks of training the class learned skills that will assist them in being effective correctional officers. Classes on leadership, effective listening and interviewing techniques, teamwork and defense skills were taught during the six-week academy.