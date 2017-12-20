Correctional Officer Fire from Bedford Co. Jail after Allegedly Hitting an Inmate

An alleged attack on an inmate has led to the firing of a correctional sergeant at the Bedford County Jail.
Sgt. Ronald Wayne Crowe allegedly punched Levi Wheeler, 18, once in the face on Dec. 5. Wheeler’s injuries were described as “minor” by officials.
Crowe, 32, of Fayetteville gave Bedford County detectives no specific reason for his alleged actions.
Wheeler was being held in restraints at the time of the attack, according to Sheriff Austin Swing.
Crowe had worked at the jail for six months and had no disciplinary actions on his record. He has no previous law enforcement experience.
Wheeler is serving time for rape of a child and assault.
Swing added that the Bedford County Jail was built for 68 inmates and is currently housing between 165-170 daily. (Shelbyville Times-Gazette)
