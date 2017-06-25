Correctional Officer Arrested in Moore County
At the request of 17th District Attorney General Rob Carter, on May 13th, TBI Special Agents began working with the Moore County Sheriff’s Office in investigating allegations that a correctional officer with that agency was having sexual contact with an inmate at the jail. During the course of the investigation, Agents developed information that Correctional Officer Shane Hopkins did have sexual contact with a female inmate between January and May, 2017. Hopkins is no longer employed by the Moore County Sheriff’s Office.
On Friday, the Moore County Grand Jury returned indictments charging Hopkins, age 29 with five counts of Sexual Contact with an Inmate, and 20 counts of Official Misconduct. Friday, TBI Special Agents arrested Hopkins. He was booked into the Moore County Jail on a $50,000 bond.