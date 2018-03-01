Construction Begins on Hwy 41
The new Americans with Disabilities Act compliant sidewalk ramps are being installed throughout this project at various intersections.
Due to the State Hwy Resurfacing Project on Hwy 41, the traffic lights through the city have been placed into manual mode, which means the wait time will be a little longer.
Rogers Group is scheduled to start the milling process on March 18th. The hours will be 7pm to 6am, Sunday through Thursday.
Please drive carefully and allow yourself extra time during this project.