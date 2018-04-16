Pump prices will get more expensive this week, due to rising geopolitical tensions in the middle east. The conflict in Syria sent crude oil prices to their highest point in more than three years, and as a result, motorists are about to feel the pain at the pump.
The national average price for gasoline is the highest in more than two years. Sunday’s average of $2.71 is the highest since July 2015. Tennessee gas prices are the most expensive since last September, when prices were recovering from Hurricane Irma. Sunday’s state average of $2.52 is 6 cents more than last week, and 34 cents more than last year.
The low price per gallon in Manchester as of Monday afternoon was $2.46 and in Tullahoma the low price was $2.42.
Conflict in Syria Causing Gas Prices to Go Up
