The Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center is set to lose less money this fiscal year that last. The losses for 2017-18 were $366,692 and the losses for the conference center for 18-19 will be around $307,000 about $59,000 less. All expenses, including losses, are split between the Coffee County government and the City of Manchester.
January 2019 was a busy month, the center hosted 22 events, bringing in $54,404. This is over $15,000 more than expected. Year-to-date, the center has generated $420,324.
The Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center has been open since 2002 and has lost around $3 million in just under 17 years of operation.
Conference Center still Losing Money, but Less
