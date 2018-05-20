Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center Manager Rebecca French says the center needs more money. Last week French presented the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee with two proposals, one totaling $416,000. French says this one includes in-kind discounts given to nonprofit organizations and schools that rent the center. The second option, totaling about $316,000, does not include continued in-kind contributions.
The center was built in 2002 for $3.5 million dollars with $1.5 million still owed. Losses at the center have topped $1 million over the last three years combined.
Coffee County and Manchester City taxpayers split the costs of the center, which includes paying for the building and operating costs.
The committee did not vote on the budget proposal.
Conference Center in need of More Funding
Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center Manager Rebecca French says the center needs more money. Last week French presented the Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee with two proposals, one totaling $416,000. French says this one includes in-kind discounts given to nonprofit organizations and schools that rent the center. The second option, totaling about $316,000, does not include continued in-kind contributions.