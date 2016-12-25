Rebecca French, general manager of the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center is asking the county for insurance for some of her employees.
French is requesting benefits for all full-time employees of the center. 32 people work at the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center, seven of which are full-time, with only four of them receiving benefits. Offering benefits to all full-time employees would mean an increase in the amount paid by the county and City of Manchester because the two share the cost of operating the center. If approved this would mean an extra $24,000 needed for the benefits.
Conference Center GM asking for Benefits for Employees
