The City of Tullahoma Parks and Recreation Department is pleased to present Live from Ventura Boulevard (LFVB). This is going to be an exciting night of free music, said Director of Parks and Recreation, Kurt Glick.
“These musicians are Nashville professionals. One member, Scott Sheriff, is the keyboard player for Carrie Underwood.” Saturday night, May 20 at Frazier McEwen Park. Live from Ventura Boulevard plays music from the late seventies, which gave us some unforgettable melodies and instrumental hooks.
LFVB will take you back to that era with a set list filled with an eclectic blend of Power Pop, Top 40, as well as some high-end Album Oriented Rock gems to keep the good vibes flowing all night long. Some of the artists covered include Boz Scaggs, Kenny Loggins, The Doobie Brothers, Little River Band, Ambrosia, The Eagles and more.
Opening for LFVB will be the local Rock Creek Bluegrass Band.
Concert at Frazier McEwen Park in Tullahoma
