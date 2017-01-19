Commissions and/or Committees openings in Manchester

Public Notice of Vacancy (ies)
For Manchester Commissions and/or Committees
Manchester Historic Zoning Commission is seeking a volunteer for appointment to fill a term until July 2020. The Historical Zoning Commission meets on the first Thursday, 4:30 p.m., of every month at Manchester City Hall. Persons applying for an appointment must be a resident or electors of the City of Manchester. Appointment is made by the Mayor, subject to confirmation by the Aldermen at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Manchester Arts Commission is seeking a volunteer for appointment to fill a term until October 2018. Persons seeking appointment must be a resident of Coffee County. The Arts Commission meets first Thursday of every month at 5:30 p.m. in the Manchester Arts building. The appointment is confirmed at a Board of Mayor and Aldermen meeting.
Please complete a citizen’s participation form on line or obtain a form from the City of Manchester, 200 West Fort Street, Manchester, TN 37355.