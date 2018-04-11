The Coffee County Budget and Finance Committee back in March approved a recommendation to the full commission that would give commissioners a raise in pay.
The recommendation was approved on Tuesday night during the full county commission meeting. The compensation will be raised from $100 to $150 for each meeting of the full commission and each commissioner will receive $75 for each standing committee meeting.
According to Tennessee Code Annotated (5-5-107), compensation for committee meetings should equal half the compensation paid for regular sessions of the full legislative body.
For the first time in a few years Wright Paving LLC has proposed building a quarry in Hillsboro. The company has been turned down several times over the last 15 by the county for re-zoning of their land.
Commissioner Rush Bricken made a proposal to form a committee to research hiring an attorney that is an expert in zoning issues. Bricken he wants to reduce the chances of the county being sued. The measure was approved by a vote of 11-9 on Tuesday night.
The commission also approved Mayor Gary Cordell to negotiate a one-year contract with Bonnaroo officials. There is no current contract since the previous deal ended after last year’s event. Various proposals have been presented but no contract has been signed and Bonnaroo is set to begin in 2 months. Some county officials want money from Bonnaroo fees to go into the general fund and others along with Bonnaroo want the money going into infrastructure around the complex.
Commissioners Receive Pay Increase and More Information from Tuesday’s Commission Meeting
