During last week’s county commission meeting it was discussed that there is still no contract between Coffee County and Bonnaroo. Commissioner Mark Kelly said that if that contract is not signed before this year’s event, he’ll suggest that the ambulance authority not “support the event” through Coffee County Emergency Medical Services (EMS). He said they could call 911 like everyone else.
Kelly serves as chairman of the Coffee County Ambulance Authority.
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves and Emergency Management Director Allen Lendley say their departments are prepared to respond. Graves said, “We will be doing exactly what we have always done.” Lendley says regardless of whether the county government has a contract or not with Bonnaroo, his department is responsible to handle any crisis situation that occurs in Coffee County.
Last week commissioners approved Mayor Gary Cordell to negotiate a one-year contract with Bonnaroo officials. There is no current contract since the previous deal ended after last year’s event. Various proposals have been presented but no contract has been signed and Bonnaroo is set to begin in 2 months. Some county officials want money from Bonnaroo fees to go into the general fund and others along with Bonnaroo want the money going into infrastructure around the complex.
Commissioner says No Contract, No EMS on location at Bonnaroo
