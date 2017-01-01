County Commissioner Margaret Cunningham who is also a member of the Coffee County Wastewater Treatment Authority has made a request for the debt for paying off the loan on the Wayside Sewer System to be forgiven.
The request to forgive the nearly $280,000 was made during the most recent budget and finance committee meeting. Cunningham made the request with the hope that if the financial situation of the sewer system looks better, an entity separate from the county would agree to start operating the system.
The homeowners using the system have been penalized unnecessarily, said Cunningham.
In November, members of budget and finance committee agreed to pay off the loan, provided that the 58 owners who currently use the system will pay the county back in ten years. This would mean their rates would almost double.
The next meeting of budget and finance is set for 5 p.m. on Jan. 3.
Commissioner asking for Wayside Sewer System Debt be Forgiven
