The Coffee County Commission approved a zoning plan on Tuesday night that will allow a new Loves Truck Stop to be built in Coffee County at Exit 117 near AEDC. The location would bring in over 40 jobs. There will be a store and restaurant at the location.
All commissioners voted in favor of the rezoning except for District 6 Commissioner Dennis Hunt. The truck stop will be built in his district. He had said in the past, that residents that live near where the truck-stop is proposed were concerned the complex will bring in illegal activities, such as human trafficking, prostitution, drug-related crimes and air quality problems.
Construction should begin in the spring of this year on the $20 million project.
Commission Approves Zoning Change, Love’s to be Built
