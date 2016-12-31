Come See Old Stone Fort State Park at Night

Come experience Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park as most visitors never get to see it…at NIGHT!
This is the only time of year in which you will have the opportunity to see the Prehistoric enclosure after sunset. Hot chocolate and other refreshments will be served. There will also be an archaeological lecture beginning at 10:30 pm on 12/31/2016, prior to the hike departure at midnight.
This is an easy 1.25 mile hike that is suited for both adults and children.
Meet at:
Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park Museum at 10PM on 12/31/2016 and the hike will begin at midnight.
For more information call (931) 723-5073. The park is located at 732 Stone Fort Drive Manchester, TN 37355.
