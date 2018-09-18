The Board of Mayor and Aldermen, the Tullahoma Area of Chamber of Commerce, the Coffee County Industrial Board and the Tullahoma Area Economic Development Corporation (TAEDC) invite the public to a reception to recognize and honor Micro Craft, Inc.’s sixtieth anniversary of operations in Tullahoma.
The reception will be Monday, September 24, 2018 from 4:30 pm to 5:30pm at City Hall in the Board Chambers. Light refreshments will be served. The public is invited and encouraged to attend.
Micro Craft has sixty years of experience providing precision manufacturing to NASA, DoD, and OEMs. They have been involved in the development of virtually every major domestic and many foreign fixed wing, rotary wing and missile system program since the 1958.
Come Celebrate Micro Craft’s 60 Years in Business
