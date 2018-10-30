College St Elementary School in Manchester has become the third local school to become a Trauma Informed School. Earlier this month we reported that North Coffee Elementary and Coffee County Middle were also named Trauma Informed Schools.
In a Trauma Informed School, the adults in the school community are prepared to recognize and respond to those who have been impacted by traumatic stress. Those adults include administrators, teachers, staff, and parents. Trauma Informed Schools provide students with clear expectations and communication strategies to guide them through stressful situations. The goal in a model Trauma Informed School is to not only cope with extreme situations but to create an underlying culture of respect and support.
Director of Manchester City Schools Lee Wilkerson explains how proud the school system is of College St. Elementary…
College St. Elementary and the two county schools that are now trauma informed schools that are prepared to recognize and respond to those impacted by traumatic stress. Children’s reactions to trauma can interfere considerably with learning and behavior at school. Schools serve as a critical system of support for children who have experienced trauma. Administrators, teachers, and staff can help reduce the effects of trauma on children by recognizing trauma responses, accommodating and responding to traumatized students within the classroom. This may include such things as bullying, family problems, and more.
According to statistics from the National Child Traumatic Stress Network, one in every four school children has been exposed to a traumatic event that can affect learning and behavior.
The three local schools are among the total of 88 schools across the state of Tennessee to become the state’s first Trauma Informed Schools.
College St Elementary School is Trauma Informed School
