The first of two Tennessee young sportsman deer hunts for the 2018-19 season will be held the weekend of Oct. 27-28.
Youth ages 6-16 years of age may participate. Participating youth can use gun, muzzleloader, and archery equipment.
Young sportsmen must be accompanied by a non-hunting adult, 21 or older who must remain in position to take immediate control of the hunting device. The adult must also comply with the fluorescent orange regulations as specified for legal hunters. Multiple youths may be accompanied by a single qualifying adult.
The annual Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally will be held on Saturday (October 27, 2018) at the Coffee County Fairgrounds from 9:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m.
Sponsors and committee members would like to invite all eligible hunters (ages 6-16) who participate in the Statewide Young Sportsman Deer Hunt to attend this year’s 14th annual event. Admission is FREE, including lunch beginning at 10 a.m. Successful hunters can check in their harvest at the event beginning at 7:00 a.m. and will be entered into a contest.
Vendors will be set up to exhibit the latest in hunting products. There will be lots of prizes given away. This is a non-profit event with all proceeds used to conduct the event.
Coffee County Young Sportsman Deer Rally is Saturday
