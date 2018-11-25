Unemployment numbers from the state indicate the unemployment rate in October dropped in 26 counties, increased in 33 counties and stayed the same in 36 counties.
Coffee County dropped from 3.8 percent in September to 3.7 percent in October.
Williamson County had the state’s lowest unemployment at 2.7 percent, while Lauderdale County had the highest at 6.8 percent.
Coffee County Unemployment Rate Down Slightly
