Coffee County Teenager is Missing

We have a missing teenager in the area, Autumn Jewel Bullock. She is 16 years old she and was last seen at her house in Beechgrove on 7-28-18. According to her mother the girl left at 8:30am that morning without her consent.
Autumn Jewel Bullock contacted her mother on 7-30-18 via social media, but hasn’t been heard from since.
If you know the whereabouts of Autumn Jewel Bullock please
call Coffee County Sheriff’s department Investigator Jason Dendy At 931-570-4427 or Sheriffs Dispatch at 931-728-9555.