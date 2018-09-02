Coffee County Teenager Dies from Gunshot Wound

A terrible tragedy struck Coffee County on Friday afternoon as a Coffee County High School Senior died from a gunshot wound.
Many people were shocked to hear that Austin Davis, 17 perished after accidentally shooting himself.
According to reports the young man accidentally shot himself in the head while allegedly playing with a gun.
He was pronounced dead at Manchester’s Unity Medical Center.
