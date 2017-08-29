The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a missing teen.
Keana Watters age 17 of Coffee County has been missing since June 30, 2017. Watters was last seen at her residence in Coffee County on June 30th, but was spotted in July in Marshall County.
She is a white female standing 5’4″ and weighing 118lbs with brown hair and eyes.
If you have any information please contact Investigator Jason Dendy at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-570-4427. Your call can remain anonymous.
Coffee County Teen Remains Missing
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department continues to search for a missing teen.