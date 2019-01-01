Coffee County Students Perform Well at FBLA State Leadership Conference

High schoolers from Coffee County attended and competed at the recent 2019 Tennessee Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) State Leadership Conference. 102 students from Coffee County High School and Raider Academy attended.
Some of those honored included Weston Hargrove as he was listed in Who’s Who in FBLA and received Bronze Level for the President’s Volunteer Service award, Cade Davis-State T-shirt design 1st place winner, Andreas Cavalie- State Pin design winner, Morgan Henley received the Dr Bill Radcliff scholarship, Elizabeth Proffitt was selected as President of Region 4.
Coffee County finished 3rd for Coke tab collection, received Gold Seal Chapter Award of Merit, largest chapter membership and Platinum Chapter.
