Coffee County Softball Stuns Smyrna in Region Tournament Victory

After scoring 2 runs in the 1st inning, Coffee County led 2 to 0 entering the 3rd inning. Smyrna rallied to score 6 runs in the 3rd inning and stun the partisan crowd at Terry Floyd Field. But Coffee County loaded the bases ahead of a 3 RBI double from Sarah West. Here is Lucky Knott with the call…..
Keri Munn drove home West to tie the game with a double 3 pitches later to make the game 6 to 6…….
Coffee County added 2 more runs in the frame to take an 8 to 6 lead and never trailed again. The Lady Raiders added single runs in the 4th and 5th and 2 more in the 6th, including a leadoff home run from Gracie Pippenger. Pippenger laced a 2 strike pitch to centerfield that hit the top of the fence and was grabbed on the rebound by the Smyrna center fielder making it a live ball. As the Smyrna defense tried to protest a legal catch, Pippenger rounded the bases for an inside the park home run.
West finished the game with 2 doubles, a single, 3 runs scored and 4 RBI. Munn was 4 for 4 on the game with a double and 3 RBI. Haley Richardson had a single and a double while Katie Rutledge added 2 singles. For their outstanding performances, West and Munn were named the Crazy Daisies co-players of the game.
The win gives the Lady Raiders their 7th win in their last 8 games and improves their record to 20 and 19 on the season. The Lady Raiders have also secured 2 more games. Coffee County will host Lincoln County on Wednesday night at 7 PM in the Region 4AAA championship. First pitch will be at 7 PM. Coffee County has also earned a bid in the Sectional scheduled for Friday night. The Lady Raiders will take on either Walker Valley or Ooltewah. Friday’s game time and location will be decided on the basis of the Region Championships. Thunder Radio will bring you the broadcast of each of the Lady Raiders games until the end of the season. Lucky Knott will bring you live coverage beginning with the pregame show 15 minutes prior to first pitch.
Download the complete broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/