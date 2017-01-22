Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Personnel make I-24 Drug Bust
In Sherrill’s report, he says that the driver could not produce a driver’s license and appeared very nervous. Powers was asked if there was anything in the vehicle that police needed to know about. The report goes onto say that Powers advised no, there was nothing in the vehicle and gave consent to search. Under the dash behind the glove box, Sherrill says he located five bags of meth, and 3 bags of marijuana. A glass meth pipe was found under the driver’s seat. In behind the seat was a bag with baggies and digital scales.
Law enforcement officials say they were then given consent to search the man’s Manchester motel room where they say they found more drug paraphernalia, mushrooms, marijuana, alprozolams, scales, and other drug related items. Two watches and a gold chain with a medallion were seized due to alleged proceeds from drug sales.
Powers age 34 Blue Creek Rd Tullahoma was arrested and charged with driving on revoked/suspended, 2 counts manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance and unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities. His bond was set at $102,500. He is set to appear in Coffee County General Sessions court Feb 27, 2017.