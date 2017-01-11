Coffee County Sheriff’s Department makes METH Lab Bust
Once on the scene, Sherrill says they immediately detected the odor of a meth lab and observed a one pot bottle on fire by the garage.
Sherrill and Deputy Brandon Reed went to knock on the front door and they allege they detected a strong odor of lithium.
No one came to the door which was locked. Due to the circumstances, law enforcement made entry to the residence through an unlocked door and made contact with April Clay who gave consent to search.
Deputy Reed found Brandon Warren in a bathroom closet with what he alleged were components to a methamphetamine lab.
Sherrill says there were components in the garbage that included a broke down cold pack and stripped lithium batteries. Sherrill goes on to say that several bags of meth were found in the residence along with needles and scales.
Brandon Warren allegedly admitted to cooking meth just before law enforcement’s arrival.
According to the police report, there were children present in the home, 4 and 12 year old girls which had to be decontaminated. The Manchester Fire & Rescue Hazmat Team was called out to do the decontamination. The Tennessee Department of Children’s Services were called and the children were taken to the hospital for evaluation.
April Diane Clay age 36 and Brandon Nathanial Warren age 34 both of Woodland Court, Manchester were charged with; Intent to manufacture methamphetamine, manufacturing/delivering/selling/possession of a controlled substance, unlawful drug paraphernalia uses and activities and aggravated child abuse or neglect (Haley’s Law). Bond for both was set at $105,000 and they’ll both appear in Coffee County court on Feb 6, 2017.