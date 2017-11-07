Coffee County Sheriff’s Department K-9’s Re-Certified
Deputies Larry McKelvey (Yoshi), Jennifer Curbow (Max) and Sgt. David Grosch (Jarka) received recertification in Narcotics, Patrol Dog level 2 that includes tracking, trailing, obedience and more.
The training took place for one week and included the Iron dog competition that Max and Yoshi competed in.
Sheriff Steve Graves said he was very pleased with the work the three fine handlers and outstanding dogs have put in to be re-certified. He added that is proud that these K-9’s and deputies that are part of an impressive staff at the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.