Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigators asking for the Public’s Help

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on a 1997 to 2003 Ford F-150 extended cab. The vehicle has two tone paint, maroon with gray on the bottom. The vehicle has step rails on the side and tools box in the back of the truck.
The vehicle is believed to be involved in a burglary of Riley Creek Storage on Saturday August 8. If anyone has information regarding this burglary, please contact Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 or 931-728-3591.
Investigator Reed is needing to speak to a man regarding a theft that recently took place in Coffee County.
If you have information that can help, please call Investigator Brandon Reed at 931-570-4191 or 931-728-3591.