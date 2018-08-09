The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is asking for the public’s help with identifying a person for questioning concerning a fraud case. This is an investigation into the fraudulent use of a credit card that occurred recently in Coffee County.
If can identify the person in the picture shown, please contact Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 or the non-emergency number at the Coffee County Communication Center at 931-728-9555.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department asking for the Public’s Help
