On Sunday night around 8pm, Coffee County deputies received a call from a Hillsboro resident about an aggravated burglary. The victims told deputies that an unknown man in a ski mask forced his way into their home and robbed them at gun point.
One victim stated he was able to see the man’s face and stated he seemed young having dark brown almost black hair with dark facial hair appearing to be around six foot tall and weighing around two hundred pounds.
If anyone has information that could help identify the person involved in this crime, call Investigator Kelly Smith at 931-570-4425.
Coffee County Sheriff’s Department asking for the Public’s Help
