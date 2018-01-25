Coffee County Sheriff Department Recognizes Its 2017 Reserve Officer of the Year
Officer Kennedy began his service to the county in 1986 with the Emergency Management Police until the programs end at which time he continued by joining the Sheriff’s Department Reserve Program.
Kennedy retired from the U.S. Army National Guard after 40 years with the rank of E7; he also recently retired from the Tenn. State Military with 33 years working in the maintenance division.
Kennedy is a 1975 graduate from Manchester CHS, and is a life-long residence of the Rutledge Falls community. He is married to his wife Karen of 41 years. Kennedy looks forward to continuing to serve the citizens of Coffee County while assisting the Sheriff’s Department.