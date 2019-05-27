Unemployment rates for 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties dropped in April 2019 according to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).
The unemployment rate in Maury County remained unchanged for the month.
Ninety-four counties have rates lower than 5 percent and only one county’s rate is higher than 5 percent.
Coffee County’s unemployment rate for April dropped to a record low, going down from the March rate of 3.1 percent to 2.6 percent. Currently, there are only 670 workers unemployed in Coffee County. Bedford County dropped from 3.6 to 3.0 percent. In Cannon County their rate fell from 3.0 percent to 2.4. In neighboring Franklin County their March unemployment rate was 3.2 percent, the April rate went down to 2.6 percent. Grundy County dropped a full percentage from 4.3 to 3.3. Moore County fell from 2.7 to 2.2 percent and Warren County’s unemployment rate went down from 3.9 percent in March to 3.2 percent in April.
Unemployment in Williamson County dipped below 2 percent in April. The county’s current rate of 1.9 percent marks a 0.5 of a percentage point drop from the previous month. Clay County had the state’s highest rate in April at 5.6 percent.
Coffee County Sets New Record Low for Unemployment
Unemployment rates for 94 of Tennessee’s 95 counties dropped in April 2019 according to data released Thursday by the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development (TDLWD).