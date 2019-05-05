Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center Receives Nashville Predators Foundation Grant
Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center was one of 150 grant recipients for the 2019 year with an overall total of $675,962 distributed. “This additional financial support will allow us to continue to strengthen our key initiatives ensuring we meet the social, personal, physical, and academic well-being of all students,” Rayfield added. The Nashville Predators Foundation strives to meet the educational, social, health, and cultural needs of middle Tennessee by offering resources and financial support to local youth-oriented organizations.
Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center (FRC) exists to address barriers that impede or hinder the social, personal, physical, and academic well-being of students, along with working with families. Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center has been a part of the Coffee County School district since 1993, serves ten schools, and is accessible to students, parents, and staff.
To learn more about programs or how you can support Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center, contact Taylor Rayfield at (931) 222-1066 or rayfieldt@k12coffee.net .