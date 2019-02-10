Coffee County Schools Applying for 21st CCLC Grant Renewal—Expanding
East Coffee has been the recipient of this grant for the last 14 years. This after school program operates Monday through Thursday from 3:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. when school is in session. Students receive a healthy snack, physical activity, academic and homework assistance, additional help for students with a deficiency in skills and standards, and a fun elective. The electives range from STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) to arts and crafts, and additional physical education activities.
The program has been very successful over the past 14 years. The Coffee County School district plans to expand the new grant by increasing the schools served to 3 sites. If approved, the number of students served could grow to 500.
The grant is due by March 29, 2019. Awards will be announced sometime in July of 2019. For more information about this program, please contact the Coffee County Schools’ District office or Jimmy St. John at East Coffee Elementary.