Coffee County School System News
Dr. LaDonna McFall Director of Coffee County Schools has received a distinguished honor. McFall has been named by the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents’ South Central Superintendent of the Year.
The South Central region is made up of 16 school districts.
Regional winners across Tennessee will now be voted on at the state level to receive the Tennessee Organization of School Superintendents’ Tennessee Superintendent of the Year award.
In other school system news; Due to large cuts in federal funding for the next school year Coffee County Schools has eliminated the position of Director of Health Services for the 2017-18 school year along with some other positions. The Director of Health Services job was held by long-time employee Janet Thornton.
Total funds were cut by over $200,000.
One county schools math coach and two intervention teaching positions were also cut.