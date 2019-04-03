Breaking News–Coffee Co. Schools Director Selected as the Next Leader of Roane Co. Schools
Last month WMSR News reported that Coffee County Director of Schools Dr. LaDonna McFall was seeking other employment opportunities. Then last week we reported that McFall was a finalist to become Roane County director.
During a Coffee County school board work session earlier this week, Dr McFall told the board she would no longer seek an extension of her contract.
Roane County officials say they will now begin the task of working out contract details with McFall.
We will have more on this story as it develops.