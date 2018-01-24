Coffee County School Bus Involved in Crash

A three-vehicle accident occurred around 7:30am Wednesday morning at the intersection of Spring and Coffee St in Manchester. The crash involved a Coffee County school bus. Manchester Police was in charge of the scene. Manchester Fire & Rescue and Coffee County EMS also arrived at the location. Coffee County school personnel made their way to wreck quickly to attend to the children and parents that arrived at the crash site.
Coffee County Schools Director Dr Ladonna McFall told WMSR News that 8 students were taken to Unity Medical Center to be checked out as a precaution.
We will have more on this developing story as the day progresses.