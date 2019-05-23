«

Coffee County School Board begins Interviewing Director Candidates

The Coffee County School Board has scheduled interviews for their top five Director of Schools applicants.
All interviews are open to the public. They will be held from 4 PM to 6 PM, with a two-hour meet and greet following the interview. All interviews will be held at the Coffee County Board of Education, 1343 McArthur Street, Manchester, TN 37355
Interview Schedule:
Dr. Charles Lawson was interviewed earlier this week
Thursday, May 30: Dr. John Ash
Wednesday, June 19: Dr. Keith Cornelius
Thursday, June 20: Mrs. Kim Aaron
Friday, June 21: Mr. Scott Hargrove
For questions, please contact school board members or the board’s secretary, at (931) 723-5150.