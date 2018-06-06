«

Coffee County School Board announces June 11 meeting agenda

COFFEE COUNTY BOARD OF EDUCATION 1343 McArthur Street Manchester, Tennessee 37355 Telephone: 931-723-5150 Fax: 931-723-8285

TO: All Board Members FROM: Brett Henley, Chairman SUBJECT: Regular Board Meeting DATE: June 11, 2018 TIME: 4:30 p.m. PLACE: Coffee County Board of Education

Pledge of Allegiance
Recognition: ➤ World Facility Management Day – Mr. Pedigo ➤ Perfect Attendance Winners
Presentation: ➤ S.T.E.M. Presentation – Jimmy Anderson
AGENDA

I. Call to Order II. Call for Intent

III. General Consent Items (*If no objections, the following items will be considered passed when the agenda is passed.) 1. Minutes: May 14, 2018 2. 2nd Reading of Policies: 4.206, 4.603, 4.605, 4.606, 5.201, 5.600, 5.701, 5.802, 6.200, 6.3071, 6.319

IV . Agenda Items 1. 2018-2019 Board Meeting Dates 2. Unused School Waiver Fee Approval 3. Tractor Bid 4. CCCHS Security Fence Bid 5. Differentiated Pay Plan 6. Matching Medical Insurance Expenditures 7. Budget Amendments 8. Budget Update

V . Items for Discussion VI. Committee Reports VII. Student Ambassador Report VIII. Director Report