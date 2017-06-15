«

Coffee County Rescue Squad receives New Turnout Gear

Pictured from left are Dustin Darnell, Neal Simmons, Stuart Carroll, State Rep. Judd Matheny (R-Tullahoma) and Daniel Eydt. (Photo provided)

The Coffee County Rescue Squad received new turnout gear valued at $13,217 from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation at a ceremony at the Firehouse Subs Restaurant in Murfreesboro on Tuesday. The foundation celebrated $35,380 worth of equipment grants awarded to three Middle Tennessee rescue squads.
The gear the Coffee County Rescue Squad received will replace damaged gear purchased over 20 years ago, helping first responders to provide efficient fire services in the community. The National Fire Protection Association recommends a 10-year turnout life before being placed on reserve status.
In 2005, the Firehouse Subs founders established the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation with the mission of providing funding, life-saving equipment and educational opportunities to first-responders and public safety organizations.