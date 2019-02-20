Coffee County Region Basketball Games Moved to Sunday at Home

With the threat of flooding in the area, the decision was made to move all of the Region 4AAA quarterfinal basketball games to Sunday. The girls’ quarterfinal round will be contested on Sunday afternoon at 2 PM at the home gyms of the highest 4 seeded teams. The boys’ quarterfinal contests will be held on Sunday night at 6 PM at the home gyms of the highest 4 seeded teams.
Coffee County, by virtue of finishing 2nd in the district boys and girls tournaments, will host games on Sunday at the Joe Frank Patch Memorial Gym. The Lady Raiders will play host to Stewarts Creek at 2 PM with the Red Raiders hosting Riverdale at 6 PM.
Tickets will be $6 for each session. Thunder Radio will be on hand to bring you the broadcast of each game. Our live coverage will begin with the Powers Storage/Char-El Apartments and Home Rental Pregame Shows 10 minutes prior to tip-off.