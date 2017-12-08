Coffee County Murder Case Over After 5 Long Years
The King’s were charged with the Nov. 13, 2012 murder of Thomas Colucci of Manchester at a residence in the Pocahontas Road area of Manchester.
After entering a plea of guilty, Connie King was sentenced to 15 years in prison for second-degree murder, four years for filing a false report and one year for accessory after the fact. The sentences are to be served concurrently for a total of 15 years in prison.
She will not be eligible for parole, but could see her sentence reduced up to 15 percent for good behavior.
Troy Lynn King pleaded guilty to second-degree murder in Colucci’s death in 2015 and was sentenced Friday to 20 years in a Tennessee Department of Correction facility following Connie King’s plea hearing.