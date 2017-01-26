Coffee County Middle School Receives Gift

Pictured (L to R) Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator; Stan Teal, Banking Officer, Traders Bank; Kim Aaron, Coffee County Middle School Principal; Sherry Teal, Traders Bank.
In response to Coffee County Schools’ initiative to eliminate barriers that may hinder student academic success, Traders Bank of Manchester has graciously donated a washer and dryer to Coffee County Middle School. This is the third bank in Manchester to step up to support this cause.
“We are humbled by the support from our community partners who continue to help us address the needs of our students and families,” said Taylor Rayfield, Coffee County Schools Family Resource Coordinator.
If you or your organization would like to know more about this effort or donate, please contact Taylor Rayfield at rayfieldt@k12coffee.net or (931) 222-1066.