Coffee County Man Charged with TennCare Fraud
The Office of Inspector General (OIG) with the assistance Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Terry Wayne Holliday, Jr., 39, of Manchester. A Coffee County indictment accuses him of nine counts of obtaining a controlled substance by fraud, 11 counts of identity theft and 11 counts of TennCare fraud.
Authorities say Holliday passed nine forged prescriptions which he created and used the identity of a TennCare enrollee without their consent. He was arrested in Rutherford County and transported to Coffee County where he was served with the charges.
“TennCare benefits are reserved for those truly in need,” Inspector General Kim Harmon said. “Using these benefits to fund the opioid epidemic will not be tolerated. We appreciate the healthcare providers, law enforcement and citizens who provide information about this type of TennCare fraud.”
District Attorney General Jennings H. Jones is prosecuting. Charges of TennCare fraud, obtaining a controlled substance by fraud and identity theft are Class D felonies punishable by up to four years in prison per charge.
The OIG, which is separate from TennCare, began full operation in February 2005 and has investigated cases leading to more than $3 million being repaid to TennCare, with a total estimated cost avoidance of more than $163.6 million for TennCare, according to latest figures. To date, 3,038 people have been charged with TennCare fraud.
Through the OIG Cash for Tips Program established by the Legislature, Tennesseans can get cash rewards for TennCare fraud tips that lead to convictions. Anyone can report suspected TennCare fraud by calling 1-800-433-3982, toll-free, from anywhere in Tennessee; or log on to www.tn.gov/tnoig/ and follow the prompts that read “Report TennCare Fraud.”