Coffee County Lady Raiders Power to 2nd Straight District Title

Coffee County got a run on the board in the first inning only to see Lincoln County tie the game in the 3rd. But the Lady Raiders answered to retake the lead in the bottom of the inning. Coffee County saw Lincoln County tie the game 3 times with the last time being in the 6th inning. But each time the Lady Falcons tied the game in the top of the 3rd, 5th and 6th innings, the Lady Raiders responded to break the tie. In the bottom of the 6th, Coffee County got a pair of doubles and a single in a 2 out rally that lifted te Lady Raiders to the championship.
Coffee County’s Sarah West and Kiya Ferrell each had home runs while Katie Rutledge, Ashley Evans and Ferrell all laced doubles. Ferrell finished with 4 RBI to go with the 2 extra base hits to earn the Crazy Daisies player of the game award. Evans and Rutledge each had a double and single. Keri Munn captured the win in the circle as she allowed 2 earned runs while striking out 2.
Coffee County will return home on Monday to open the Region 4AAA tournament against either Siegel or Blackman. First pitch is set for 7 PM at Terry Floyd Field. Thunder Radio will bring you all the action beginning at 6:50. Coach Brandon McWhorter will be a guest on Saturday’s Coffee Coaches Show to talk about the season. The Coffee Coaches Show is broadcast live each Saturday at 10 AM from the showroom of Al White Ford/Lincoln. The Coffee Coaches Show is heard exclusively here on Thunder Radio.
Download the broadcast at: http://www.thunder1320.com/downloads/