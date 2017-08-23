Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has announced that Coffee County Judge Timothy R. Brock, has received the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (TCJFCJ) McCain-Abernathy Award for exceptional service in advancing juvenile justice.
Judge Brock presides over the Coffee County Drug Recovery, Coffee County Mental Health, Coffee County Family Treatment and Coffee County Juvenile Recovery courts. He is a former member of the Tennessee State Drug Recovery Court Advisory Board.
Coffee County Judge Earns Award
Tennessee Commission on Children and Youth has announced that Coffee County Judge Timothy R. Brock, has received the Tennessee Council of Juvenile and Family Court Judges (TCJFCJ) McCain-Abernathy Award for exceptional service in advancing juvenile justice.