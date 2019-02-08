Coffee County Jail Inmate left at the Coffee County Courthouse Overnight

Carl Dalton Williams, inmate at the Coffee County Jail, appears to have been left at the Coffee County Courthouse overnight Thursday, February 7, 2019. K-9 officers happened upon Mr. Williams outside the courthouse early Friday morning as they were about to begin training exercises. The Coffee County Sheriff’s department is investigating the circumstances of this event. This according to Coffee County Sheriff’s Department Captain Billy Butler and Sergeant Laura Nettles said in a joint statement Friday morning at the Coffee County Jail. Mr. Williams had appeared in court on a domestic violence charge and was not transported back to the Coffee County Jail. Thunder Radio will update this story as information becomes available.