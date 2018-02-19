Coffee County Jail and Annex are Certified Facilities
Coffee County Sheriff Steve Graves says the jail on County Jail Lane and the annex on Hillsboro Blvd. in Manchester both met the required standards for the certification.
TCI is required to establish minimum standards for adult local jails, lock-ups, workhouses and detention facilities in the state. The agency’s Board of Control establishes the standards to inspect and certify local correctional facilities. Inspections and re-inspections are conducted within the mandated timeframe to ensure compliance of all standards for the purpose of certification.
The Tennessee Corrections Institute is responsible for educating local correctional staff while providing and monitoring basic certification and annual in-service training for personnel within local adult correctional detention facilities.
Sheriff Graves said, “I’m very proud of my outstanding staff that has been working hard to have both locations certified. This is a very difficult task, but with the dedication of the staff, the goals have been met.” Graves went on to say that the new goal is to keep the jail and annex certified for the foreseeable future.