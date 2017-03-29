The Coffee County official 2010 Census population, as of April 1 that year, was 52,796, while the Census Bureau estimates that as of July 1, 2016, the county’s population was 54,681 a difference of 3.57 percent.
Over the most-recent one-year period for which estimates are available, from 2015 to 2016, the county grew by 0.74 percent.
The census estimates have Tennessee’s 2016 population at 6.65 million in 2016, which was nearly 1 percent more than 2015.
Coffee County is Growing
