Coffee County Sheriff’s Department investigators are seeking information on a 1997 to 2003 white SUV.
This is a change in the type of vehicle that we first reported as being in the area.
The vehicle is believed to be involved in a burglary of Riley Creek Storage on Saturday August 8. If anyone has information regarding this burglary, please contact Investigator James Sherrill at 931-570-4404 or 931-728-3591.
Coffee County Investigators Looking for Suspicious Vehicle
